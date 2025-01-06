Three teens charged in Billerica mail theft investigation

Three teens have been arrested after they were found with a U.S. Postal Service Arrow key amid a string of thefts from mailboxes in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Billerica police said they were conducting surveillance on mailboxes on Boston Road Sunday due to the recent thefts. Around 10:45 p.m. they spotted a white Lexus pull into the parking lot and turn off its lights.

Two people, described as wearing ski masks, got out of the car and headed for the mailboxes. When police approached them, they took off. Both suspects, identified as a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Lowell, were captured and taken into custody.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as 18-year-old Brayden Moran, of Lowell, was also arrested. Investigators said they found the USPS Arrow key, several stolen checks, and other evidence at the scene.

Arrow keys are a universal key used to access mailboxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels.

Moran was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, attempting to break into a depository, and conspiracy. The other two suspects were charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to break into a depository, and conspiracy.

Billerica police and the U.S. Postal Inspective Service continue to investigate the armed robbery of a mail carrier on Nov. 12. Similar crimes have been reported in other communities in the past year, including Nashua, New Hampshire, Dorchester, and Tewksbury.

Police say the crimes are likely tied to check washing, a process where criminals steal checks, erase the details, then rewrite them to fraudulent recipients and amounts.

Check washing cases have had a devastating impact recently on numerous residents and businesses throughout Billerica, with the total losses reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost in a media release. "We hope these arrests will impact the future and help prevent more of these types of crimes in Billerica."