Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday Morning

As an intensifying cold front moves northeast towards New England overnight, a line of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms is forecast to develop ahead of the front. It is part of an energized trough which will swing through during the early morning hours Wednesday.





A few thunderstorms may become strong with the possibility localized severe storms producing damaging winds with gusts of at least 58 mph. Most of the thunderstorms will NOT reach that threshold early Wednesday morning, but there is a low probability that parts, of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts may. Strong winds may occur in heavy showers due to strong winds aloft mixing down to the ground in heavy rain, even if no thunder or lightning is observed.





For most of us, heavy rain will be the problem, slowing down the morning commute. Allow extra time. Heavy showers and thunderstorms might produce ponding on roads and minor urban flooding as a quick 1/2" to 1" of rain will fall. The timing of these thunderstorms will be around 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., shifting west to east across New England. The maps below will help be your guide in timing the downpours with embedded thunder.