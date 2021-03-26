Thunderstorms Possible Friday, Cold Front Moves in This Weekend

We have rain and wind on this Friday morning. There is also a chance for a gusty thunderstorm. The showers taper by afternoon south, but will remain all day across northern New England.

Southern New England will see spot showers during the afternoon, with breaks of sunshine to help boost our highs to around 70 degrees across the interior. The wind will be strong all day though, especially along the south coast and Cape Cod, where the wind is from the south, southwest between 40 and 50 mph.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some power outages or damage will be possible. The wind direction changes by late afternoon, from the west and higher terrain could see 40 mph gusts.

A cold front sweeps through tonight and will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend on a northwest wind. Snow showers continue in the mountains up north through Saturday morning as the rest of New England dries off. Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and breezy.

Sunday brings in another low pressure system and even cooler temperatures, in the 30s north, near 50 south. Most of Sunday will be soggy with scattered rain filling in by mid-morning and lasting all day and night.

Northern New England will again see snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning as colder air remains. About 3-6" of snow is possible there through Monday morning. Next week we stay near normal for temperatures and dry to start. By midweek we could see a run at 60 degrees and more rain chances.