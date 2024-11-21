Grab your rain coat — showers move in Thursday morning

The rain is here at last!

Serving up a dent in the drought, suppressing weeks-long wildfires, building back reservoirs and groundwater, replenishing soil moisture and providing plant/tree uptake before winter. This almost feels like the onset of the rainy season in the West.

Thankfully, we’re not in that kind of situation drought/wet season cycle…yet.

First wave of rain pushes through today, then we have a long lull into the night. Second wave, albeit fickle and difficult to pin down, will arrive by mid-morning tomorrow. It should catapult us over the one-inch mark in many spots, but IF it misses us, then many will fall below an inch of rain for this event.

As colder air is drawn into the system, we may see some snowflakes mix in across the Worcester Hills on Saturday morning. Otherwise, our best chance for accumulation is across the higher elevations of Western Massachusetts and Northern New England.

The weekend will dry out, starting after those early showers/flakes Saturday.

Sunday is gusty and dry.

Then we’ll await the next storm system for Tuesday to provide the light showers and blast of cold to carry us through Thanksgiving weekend.

The pattern remains active too, so any storms will have to be watched carefully.

There is one bobbing around on our weather guidance in the Thanksgiving/Friday/Saturday timeframe. It’s got everyone worked up over the snow potential, but it’s too early to pin down and the timing is all over the place. Certainly we will watch it unfold, but in the meantime, enjoy the rain.