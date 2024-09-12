Thursday marks beginning of string of warm days

The weekend nears, and the forecast is holding. In fact, Thursday marks the beginning of a string of warm days that continue into next week! Along the coast, our temperatures will take slight dip by the weekend as we welcome a cooling sea breeze.

Few clouds may pop up from time to time today, and we’ll also note a thickening smoky haze approaching from the west. Yes, those fires are still burning across the Intermountain West and plumes are drifting all over North America. The thickest smoke should come late Thursday night and into Friday, adding to the haze and creating blood-red sunrises and sunsets.

There is a remote possibility for a pop-up shower or isolated storm late on Friday as a weak front slithers in from the north.

This front will be the driving force behind the weekend sea breezes along the coast, but it will have little effect on the temperatures inland.

We’re keeping tabs on a storm brewing off the Southeast Coast next week.

Right now, it appears that our dry weather will hold, but it wouldn’t take much to nudge it north to the Northeast. In the meantime, enjoy the late season warmth!