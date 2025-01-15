Where will content creators go if TikTok gets banned?

There was still no decision on Wednesday from the Supreme Court over the looming TikTok ban, which pushed more users to an alternative—RedNote.

Only a couple days into using the Chinese-based social media platform and Amanda Gallant, a full-time content creator from Massachusetts, already had more than 3,000 followers on RedNote.

“It has been rapidly growing. It is the number one downloaded app in the app store right now, and all of my mutuals on social media have been on it,” Gallant said.

These content creators are called “TikTok refugees” and are using RedNote with little English and mostly Chinese characters.

Sources tell NBC News that RedNote could also face the same possible ban threat argued in front of the Supreme Court as TikTok, posing a potential national security risk.

Local legal experts tell NBC10 Boston the TikTok decision could set a precedent.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has become an unexpected ally in the mission to save TikTok. But what's behind the change of heart? Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

“The argument essentially is well the First Amendment is not applicable to foreign companies,” Prof. Maurice Dyson, with Suffolk University Law School, said. “It’s a bill of rights guaranteed to American citizens.”

As for TikTok, there was mounting speculation the Supreme Court will keep users waiting for a ban decision until at least Monday, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

“He may very well try to keep the platform in some limited function and perhaps persuade the change in ownership or he may decide there is adequate divestment and wait for the law to be challenged in court,” Prof. Dyson said.

A ban on TikTok would mean users could not download the app. Current users would still be able to use TikTok, but over time the algorithm would stop functioning.