TikTok food sensation sparks burn warning from doctors

Tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack, can be a challenge to find. But doctors say making it at home — something demonstrated in viral TikTok videos — can be dangerous.

It's a colorful, crunchy, and sweet treat, with skewers of fresh fruit usually coated in crystalized sugar.

What makes tanghulu stunning can also make it hazardous to tackle as a do-it-yourself project.

"Molten sugar has a very high heat capacity, and it holds a lot of energy," said Dr. Colleen Ryan, staff surgeon with Shriners Children's Boston and professor of surgery at Harvard.

Shriners Children's Boston issued a warning for parents after Ryan said she and her colleagues around the world saw an uptick in children and teens with severe burns.

Ryan says many patients have pointed to mishaps due to the viral trend.

"In fact, in Australia, they said for the last three months, they've seen 15 of them, and five even required skin grafts. In fact, I saw one yesterday," Ryan said.

Ryan says it's not just tanghulu. If not handled carefully, any recipe's extra hot liquid can melt containers and splash onto your face, hands or arms. She stressed that the sticky, syrupy sugar can compound the danger of the hot temperatures.

"These scars are deep and uncomfortable," she said. "They can cause problems with mobility and appearance, and they need treatment probably for the rest of your life."

In the case of a burn, Ryan says you should do the following:

Quickly and carefully remove the hot substance

Separate clothing from the injury

Cool with water for 20 minutes

Do not ice the burn, i.e. with frozen veggies

"Oftentimes, if you put the frozen peas directly on the skin, you can have a frostbite injury on top of the burn," Ryan said.

She suggests getting care for children and young adults with any deep or critical burns, such as the face or hands.

Ryan suggests that if you do attempt to make the treat at home, exercise caution, such as wearing proper clothing and cooking ware.

She recommends always taking toddlers and babies to a health care professional if burned.