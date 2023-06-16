FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning in parts of Maine

Our Friday started out with beautiful sunny skies, temperatures have been climbing into the 80s and most of New England has enjoyed a fairly decent day. Thunder is a possibility up in the mountains.

A flash flood warning was in place in parts of western Maine as thunderstorms moved through the area Friday afternoon. See all severe weather warnings in your area here.

More widespread showers are likely Saturday, while the Cape might actually get a little bit less rain intensity in the afternoon. There still could be a shower that passes through Sunday, but it looks to be better than Saturday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday, we've been able to get enough drier air in here. Showers for the west actually are close enough in central New York state, however, this is a slower moving disturbance, which is why we got an absolutely beautiful morning. Throughout the afternoon, we find more building clouds. So finally it finally feels like summer again. Once you get to evening, the chance of that increases. So you'll notice north and west of town, along 95 to 495 to southern New Hampshire, a pop up shower. And there's the thunderstorm I was telling you about heading to the White Mountains. As we get toward the evening, even at 8:45 p.m., there's still showers kind of straddling the mass New Hampshire border. And then as we get after midnight, the real steady and heavier rain comes in Saturday morning. 8 a.m. showering in a whole bunch of spots.

Heaviest rain on the Cape probably comes in the morning, where you may get some thunderstorms in the early hours of the morning as you get deeper into the day. By lunchtime, a bunch of us are into what I would just call numerous showers and better downpours. They keep bubbling up. It keeps the temperature down. But when you get down to the Cape, it's not beautiful. It's not that it doesn't rain at all, but you're definitely removed from the heavier stuff that's north and west of Plymouth. So it's at least lighter and fewer passing showers for you as opposed to the rest of us. And then as we get to Saturday evening, it's still around, which means the Red Sox game very well may have some sort of delay with the rain nearby.

Once we get to Sunday, it's a much better day. Some clouds, a shower in the morning, breaks of sun come out. It's a comfortable day near 70 and a passing shower during the course of the day. How much rain you get this evening? Hardly anything. Remember, it was just that isolated shower. Then when you add in today, tomorrow, now it's a half inch to an inch. And when you add in tomorrow evening and night, well, now you're tipping the scales to over an inch of rain. All right. Here's the ten day, a passing shower, a possibility Monday and Tuesday, not a big deal. We’ve been leaning optimistic for next week. We continue to including arrows by the end of next week into next weekend.