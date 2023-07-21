Tip line set up in Peabody chiropractor bathroom spy cam case

Investigators looking into a chiropractor who allegedly set up a hidden spy camera in a public bathroom at his Peabody, Massachusetts, practice have set up a tip line for anyone who believes they may have been a victim in the case.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office set up a tip line "for patients of Back On Track or other members of the public who believe they may be a victim or have information about this case," the office said Friday, urging them to call 781-897-6725.

A tip line has been set up for patients of Back On Track or other members of the public who believe they may be a victim or have information about this case. Call us at 781-897-6725 if you would like to make a report.@PeabodyPolice pic.twitter.com/QC0KqF4pJf — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) July 21, 2023

Chiropractor Scott Kline has been charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person; he and his attorney have denied he recorded people with the device that police found in his office. Video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows the black plastic hook inside a public bathroom at the practice.

Peabody is in Essex County, but after Kline was arraigned, the Essex District Attorney’s Office referred the case to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office "to avoid a potential conflict of interest," prosecutors have said. They didn't say what caused the possible conflict.

Investigators have said a patient noticed the hook had a small camera, and police later confiscated the camera and investigated other potential digital evidence.

The man who found the camera shared the video he took with NBC10 Boston, saying he feels "very violated" and "disturbed."

A police report shows that Kline admitted to putting the camera in the room, but he's denied it recorded anything. His attorney says it was never powered on.

"The hook that was placed in the bathroom was just being used as a hook, and again, all of the evidence that was went through — four hard drives, four computers, I believe it was 2 or 3 different iPhone — everything actually shows that there is nothing corroborating it," attorney Paul Moraski said.

Kline was released on $10,000 bail and ordered to stay away from the patient who found the camera. But Kline was allowed to keep practicing. He's due back in court Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference.

In a brief exchange Wednesday night, Kline denied the allegation. He didn't have much to say to NBC10 Boston's cameras as he left the office in Peabody, saying initially, "No comment, but thank you for waiting around," and adding, "I had a lot of work to do."

When asked, he denied the allegations.