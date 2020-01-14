Tire Tracks Lead to Alleged DUI Driver, Truck Partially in RI Pool: Report

An alleged drunken driver was arrested Monday in Rhode Island after authorities followed tire tracks on the lawn and found his pickup truck in a swimming pool.

WJAR reports Nicolai Bautista, 22, of Foster, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. in Scituate, Rhode Island, after authorities responded to a call at a house on Central Pike. Officers followed tire tracks on the lawn and discovered the vehicle's driver's side partially leaning into the pool.

A pool cover stopped the vehicle from being submerged underwater, according to WJAR.

Bautista was reportedly still in the truck when officers found it. He was ordered to turn off the engine and exit the vehicle.

The suspect admitted he had been smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey. He asked to be taken home but was instead taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence.

The truck reportedly remained in the pool and will need to be removed with an industrial crane.