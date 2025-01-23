Tired of the bitter cold? Warmup on the way this weekend

If you’re tired of the bitter cold weather, just hang on a little longer! Temperatures in Boston have been below freezing since Sunday night. But that streak will end soon. We’re tracking a warmup by Sunday!

Until then, though, bundle up! As we continue moving through this Friday Eve, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. But don’t let the sun fool you. The chill is still in the air. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. It will feel like the teens and 20s through the afternoon. Thursday night, low temperatures will drop into the upper teens, with feels-like temps returning to the single digits.

The cold weather continues Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s by afternoon due to a breezy west-northwest wind. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will push through Saturday, increasing our winds a bit and reinforcing more cold air. Feels-like temps will be in the negatives early Saturday morning. By afternoon, it will feel like the teens. Actual high temperatures, though, will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will begin feeling like spring compared to where our temperatures have been. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will still be breezy, with west winds gusting to 25 mph.

On Monday, highs will be in the mid 30s and by Tuesday we’ll be near 40 degrees by afternoon!

However, the warmup will be short lived. A cold front will lower our highs back into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Also, next week will be a bit unsettled as a couple of quick clipper systems move through New England. What does that mean? Well, we’ll likely see a few more clouds and potentially some flurries around Tuesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you posted.