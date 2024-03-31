Toddler bitten by dog on Cape Cod, flown to hospital in Boston, police say

A 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog at a home in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, Sunday, and flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment, police said.

The toddler is expected to survive the apparent attack.

The incident was reported about 2:15 p.m. at a home on East Hill Road, police said. The Wellfleet Fire Department brought the child to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Barnstable, where a medical helicopter flew them to a Boston hospital.

The incident, which remained under investigation by Wellfleet police as of Sunday afternoon, did not leave the child with life-threatening injuries, officials said. The dog involved was a pit bull mix, and everyone involved knew each other.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police didn't share more information about what's believed to have happened.