Toddler Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at NH Truck Stop, Police Say

A 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after she was found unconscious in a vehicle at a truck stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, but first responders were unable to save her, local police said.

The girl was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Londonderry police announced Tuesday, noting they are investigating the death as suspicious.

Police were called to the rear parking lot of RMZ Truck Stop off I-93 about 9:42 a.m. for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive toddler in a vehicle, according to a news release.

The day shift patrol sergeant arrived within a minute, as he was nearby, and performed CPR on the girl before paramedics came and took her to the hospital, according to police.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy Tuesday, which results were pending when police announced the death. The investigation remains open.

Police didn't identify the girl or offer more information on the circumstances around her death.

Anyone with information can email Det. Sergeant Daniel Hurley or call him at 603-425-5922. Tips can also be made anonymously on the Londonderry police website or Facebook page, or by calling the dispatch at 603-432-1118.