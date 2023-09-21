Toddler struck and killed by tow truck in Maine

A toddler was struck and killed by a tow truck in Chelsea, Maine, on Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

Around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to Windsor Road in Chelsea for a report of a child struck by a tow truck. When they arrived at the scene, troopers learned that a 62-year-old male driver from Chelsea was headed north on Windsor Road in a GMC flatbed tow truck when he struck a child.

The 21-month-old girl was playing outside a home on Windsor Road "when she wandered into the roadway and laid down," according to state police. They said the driver didn't realize that it was a child in the road until his vehicle struck her.

Witnesses and state police troopers performed CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The child was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time, but state police are continuing to investigate the crash. No further details were immediately available.

Chelsea, a town of about 3,000 residents, is located just south of the state capitol of Augusta.