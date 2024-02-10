Toddler taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Framingham apartment building

Multiple carbon monoxide detectors were activated at an apartment building in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, requiring all residents to evacuate and sending a toddler to the hospital.

The Framingham Fire Department says it was called to 5 and 7 Georgetown Drive at 9 a.m. and found "very high levels of CO due to a malfunctioning exhaust pipe."

The unit was shut down, and all occupants were evacuated so firefighters could vent the buildings.

One toddler was taken to a local hospital, according to the fire chief. Further details were not provided.

Residents were able to return to their units as of 1 p.m., though the building has no hot water and no heat until the boiler is fixed.

The boiler will remain shut down until repairs are complete and the city's plumbing inspector inspects it, the fire department said.