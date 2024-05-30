Maine

Toddler's death under investigation in Maine

Emergency crews were called to the Walmart in Thomaston around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child who was not breathing

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

The death of a 22-month-old is under investigation in Thomaston, Maine, police said Thursday.

Maine State Police said emergency crews were called to the Walmart in Thomaston around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child who was not breathing. The child was rushed to Pen Bay Medical Center, where they were declared dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in, which is standard procedure for the death of a child in Maine. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

No additional details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Maine
