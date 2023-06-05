Local

Toilet paper litters Revere road after crash involving porta-potty truck

One person appeared to be hurt during the crash

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

NBC10 Boston

Toilet paper was seen on a street in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning after a crash that involved a porta-potty truck.

The crash happened on Furlong Drive at Revere Beach Parkway, where police and fire crews were seen responding and cleaning up the debris left behind.

It's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but it appeared to have involved two trucks.

One person appeared to be hurt during the incident.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

