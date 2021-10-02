Local

Tom Brady

‘Brady, Brady, Brady!': Tom Brady Arrives Back in New England to Cheering Crowd

Brady stepped off the bus to sounds he's accustomed to hearing in New England: loud cheering and chants of "Brady, Brady, Brady!."

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Tom Brady has returned to New England ahead of his highly-anticipated matchup with the Patriots Sunday night.

The Buccaneers quarterback and his teammates arrived at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They quickly loaded into buses waiting on the tarmac before a police escort led them to their team hotel in Providence.

Brady was greeted by a large crowd that had gathered outside the hotel to get the first look at the former Pats QB in his return.

As he stepped off the bus, Brady heard sounds he's accustomed to hearing in New England: loud cheering and chants of "Brady, Brady, Brady!."

The smiling quarterback waved hello to his many fans, shook a police officer's hand and then headed into the hotel for the night.

For the first time since leaving New England, Brady will face off Sunday against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the very stadium he called home for two decades.

Diehard fans have said they are split on who to root for, but if the reception Saturday night was any indication of what's to come Sunday, Brady is in for a warm greeting from his beloved legion of fans when he takes the field in Foxboro.

Welcome back, Brady!

