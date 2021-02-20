Tom Brady Reacts to Crazy Lombardi Trophy Toss With Funny Instagram Story Post

Tom Brady reacts to Lombardi Trophy toss with funny Instagram story post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy across the water from his boat to one filled with teammates during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship parade has drawn plenty of reactions.

The toss was one of several viral moments from the parade, and most people thought it was pretty funny. Some didn't, including the daughter of the designer who crafted the first Lombardi Trophy.

The man who caught the Lombardi Trophy from Brady was Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who called it "the best catch of my life" and also joked "I would've had to retire" if he dropped the trophy.

What does Brady think of the memorable trophy toss?

Brady poked fun at the moment Friday with the following Instagram story, in which he said it was "the riskiest pass" he made all season.

He does have a point.

An inaccurate pass, which probably would've led to the Lombardi Trophy going into the water and plunging to the bottom of the ocean given its weight, would've been pretty embarrassing. But like Brady has done so many times in his Hall of Fame career, he made an accurate pass when the stakes were high.