Local

Tom Brady

Tom Brady Rookie Football Card Fetches $2.25M at Auction

"Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,'' Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a statement.

Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he's the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.

The card was signed by the GOAT, a common reference to Brady that stands for "greatest of all time."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The price fetched Friday night through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

Local

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Mass. State Trooper Accused of Pointing Gun, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Bear Warning 4 hours ago

RI Wildlife Officials Warn Residents About Emerging Bears

"Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,'' Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a statement.

Brady began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

He continued his winning ways after parting from the Patriots in 2020 and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned his seventh Super Bowl win when the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tom Bradyauction
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us