Tom Brady to Return to Boston — Through His Media Company

By Grant Welker

USA Today Sports

It may not be the Tom Brady return to Boston that Patriots fans would have hoped for, but a media company created to support Brady’s off-field media efforts has signed a lease for a renovated brick building in Newton.

Brady, who retired in February after more than two decades in football, began moving beyond sports before his career ended, including helping to launch Shadow Lion in 2017 with the goal of supporting Brady’s off-field media efforts."

