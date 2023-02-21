Tony Massarotti of ‘Felger and Mazz' Apologizes After ‘Insensitive,' ‘Hurtful' Comments During Broadcast

A Boston sports talk show host has issued an apology for racist comments he made on the air.

Tony Massarotti, one of the co-hosts of "Felger and Mazz" on 98.5 The Sports Hub, gave the apology on-air Monday, following the insensitive remarks on Friday.

Co-host Michael Felger was broadcasting remotely from New Orleans, when Massarotti suggested that Felger watch two Black people behind him. He told his co-host that they might steal his car, after asking if they could hear what he was saying.

"They can't hear us, right?" Massarotti asked. "I would be careful if I were you because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that they stole your car."

Massarotti seemed to laugh at his comment, while his co-host quickly moved on.

The remark referred to an incident where Felger had his car stolen while he was in Louisiana last year, after reportedly leaving the keys inside the car.

Massarotti said on Monday that he wished he could take the comments back.

"They were insensitive, they were hurtful and frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things, and I do," Massarotti said of his comments. "So, I owe everyone an apology."

His insensitive remarks Friday drew criticism even from colleagues, like Chris Gaspar, who said that "Mazz" was "still a friend" despite the remarks.

I just recently learned of Mazz’s racially-insensitive remarks on Friday. I found them deeply disheartening and disappointing. I condemn them. There’s no place for “humor” reinforcing harmful and hurtful stereotypes about Black males being criminals. I’ve expressed such directly. https://t.co/a3pNGnaI6p — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) February 20, 2023

"He made a racist joke on a platform that has no black hosts during the week- during black history month," one person tweeted, echoing the upset expressed by many social media users since Friday.

The "Felger and Mazz" show is simulcasted on NBC Sports Boston, which is owned by the parent company of this station. NBC10 Boston has reached out to The Sports Hub's parent company for comment.