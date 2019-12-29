Top 5 New England Weather Events of 2019

Each year brings a host of extreme weather to New England, and 2019 was no different.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 weather events of the year.

#5: SUMMER HAIL STORM

Storms dropped hail in many cities and towns during the afternoon of June 29.

The biggest reached the size of ping-pong balls, almost 2 inches in diameter, around North Attleboro in Southeastern Massachusetts, and in parts of Northern Rhode Island.

#4: EARLY START TO WINTER

A three day storm dumped as much as three feet of snow along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire-Vermont border earlier this month.

Many schools racked up several snow days, weeks before winter’s official start.

#3: OCTOBER WIND STORM

A powerful wind storm topples trees, and knocks out power to hundreds of thousands across New England.

Gusts hit 90 mph right along the coast.

It took days for some towns to get all the lights back on.

#2: RECORD SUMMER HEAT

It wasn’t just the hottest July on record in Boston, but the hottest month overall on record.

Nineteen days hit 90 or higher, including one day that hit 98.

It wasn’t just hot during the day, either. It was sweltering at night. Two nights didn’t drop below 80.

#1: CAPE TORNADOES

Three tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod in July.

One of those tornadoes was confirmed using video and analysis from our First Alert weather team.

The rare EF-1 twisters ripped off roofs, knocked down trees, and sent neighbors scrambling for cover.

Yarmouth, Harwich, and Dennis were some of the hardest hit towns, but fortunately no serious injuries were reported.