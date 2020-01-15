Top of the Hub at Boston’s Prudential Center Is Closing

Another one of Boston's best-known restaurants is saying farewell, and this one has one of the best views in the region.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Top of the Hub at the Prudential Center is slated to shut down on April 18 along with the Skywalk Observatory, which confirms what several sources had told us late last year.

We were told at the time that the restaurant might be closing around the end of 2019, but a message sent to us from the restaurant denied that it would be doing so. In the article, officials from Select Restaurants, Inc. said in a statement that "The closures are the result of the decision of Boston Properties Inc., owners of The Prudential Tower, not to provide a new lease for the venues despite several years of discussion."

Top of the Hub, which opened in 1965, is located on the 52nd floor and provides 360-degree views of Boston and beyond.

The Skywalk opened the same year and is located two floors below the restaurant.

The restaurant underwent a $3 million redesign and refurbishment in 2007, adding two Wine Cellars. In 2015, the restaurant underwent another $1 million design and decor update and opened up an immigration exhibition.

by Marc Hurwitz

