November Snowstorm: How Much Fell in Your Town?

Snow showers hovered over several New England towns overnight, leaving parts of New England with up to 8 inches of accumulation as the region braces for record-breaking low temperatures.
Here are some of the top snow totals from New England, according to IEM Homepage:
Vermont:
St. Albans – 8.3
Swanton - 8
Colchester – 7.1
South Burlington – 7.1
Shelburne – 7
Burlington – 6.1
East Barre – 6.1
Newport – 5.9
Fairfield – 5.8
Milton – 5.6
Troy – 5.5
Winsooki – 5.5
New Hampshire:
Lancaster – 5.5
Pinkham Notch – 4.6
Randolph – 4.2
Maine:
Saint Agatha – 9
Fort Kent – 8.5
New Sweden – 8
Connor – 7.8
Frenchville, Maine – 7.5
Caribou – 7.5
Presque Isle – 6
Loring – 6
Jackman - 6