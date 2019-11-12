November Snowstorm: How Much Fell in Your Town?

Snow showers hovered over several New England towns overnight, leaving parts of New England with up to 8 inches of accumulation as the region braces for record-breaking low temperatures.

Here are some of the top snow totals from New England, according to IEM Homepage:

Vermont:

St. Albans – 8.3

Swanton - 8

Colchester – 7.1

South Burlington – 7.1

Shelburne – 7

Burlington – 6.1

East Barre – 6.1

Newport – 5.9

Fairfield – 5.8

Milton – 5.6

Troy – 5.5

Winsooki – 5.5

New Hampshire:

Lancaster – 5.5

Pinkham Notch – 4.6

Randolph – 4.2

Maine:

Saint Agatha – 9

Fort Kent – 8.5

New Sweden – 8

Connor – 7.8

Frenchville, Maine – 7.5

Caribou – 7.5

Presque Isle – 6

Loring – 6

Jackman - 6