Topsfield Fair Kicks Off Friday, Bringing Food, Music and Giant Pumpkins

The 204th Topsfield Fair kicks off Friday, a storied event promising everything from parades, music, games, food, all the way to giant pumpkins.

The fair begins Friday and ends Oct. 10. The fair's website features daily programs for each day it's running. Visitors can expect appearances from country music star Trace Adkins, the Essex County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Unit and many more.

The Topsfield Fair has been a mainstay autumn event in Topsfield, Massachusetts since 1818, and is known as the country's oldest county fair. Among its most celebrated events is the giant pumpkin weigh-in. One of the fair's claims to fame is being home to the first one ton pumpkin ever grown in the world.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If food is more your thing, look forward to a wide variety of offerings, including baked potatoes, apple crisp, German fries and deep-fried oreos.

You can learn more about buying your ticket in the door and other attractions on the Topsfield Fair website.