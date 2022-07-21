Tornado Touched Down in NH Monday, Damaging 200 Trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in New Hampshire late Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.
The "very brief but damaging" tornado touched down around 10:22 p.m. in Chesterfield, near Spofford Lake, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, the weather agency said. It ended four minutes later.
EF-0 damage was initially observed on Mill Pond Road before the tornado became stronger and caused significant tree damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 90 mph and it damaged approximately 200 trees, with a few out buildings also destroyed on the property. Some trees were uprooted and others snapped.
No permanent residential structural damage was reported other than debris cleanup.
Earlier this week, the National Weather Service had confirmed that a tornado touched down on Monday in Vermont, several hours before the New Hampshire tornado. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
It was on the ground for about a mile in all, with an estimated peak wind speed of 90 mph. Multiple trees were snapped or uprooted, with numerous large tree limbs removed from trees. It tracked across a cemetery, where a large tree fell on a neighboring fence.
Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Hampshire and Maine during Monday's storms, but not Vermont. There have been no tornadoes confirmed in Maine that night.