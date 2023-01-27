Local

Rockport

Town Crews Work to Remedy Sewer Overflow Incident in Rockport

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) cause the release of untreated or partially treated sewage

By Matt Fortin

Sewer_Fee_Increase_Coming_For_Stonington_Residents.jpg

A sewer overflow incident began Thursday afternoon in Rockport, Massachusetts, and continued into the night.

A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began Thursday at around 2 p.m. at the Dock Square Pump Station, according to the town administrator, who also confirmed that outflow from the overflow was entering the stormwater system, which discharges into Sandy Bay.

By around 10:45 p.m., the town said that the pump station was back in service, and the sanitary sewer overflow had been abated around 6:30 p.m. Crews had worked to continue pumping until just before 9 p.m., and were expected to be on site throughout the night to monitor things.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) cause the release of untreated or partially treated sewage. According to the EPA, SSOs carry health risks, and can be caused by a number of reasons, including equipment failures and inappropriate materials being sent to the sewers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More information about the incident is expected to be released on Friday.

More Rockport News

crash Sep 16, 2022

Woman Hit and Killed by Box Truck in Rockport

Massachusetts Aug 30, 2022

Woman's Phone Found By Divers After She Lost it on Mass. Trip: ‘Miracles Happen'

This article tagged under:

Rockport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us