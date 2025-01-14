CT town takes action against youth sports coach following alleged hit-and-run

There are new consequences for a youth sports coach allegedly involved in a hit-and-run following a game.

The Town of Windham is reportedly stopping the coach from being part of its programs.

State police say a camera captured Bryan Baez-Rivera driving a white sedan and then apparently making no attempt to avoid striking a person.

“That’s terrible. That’s so uncalled for,” Jaida Ferrer, of Willimantic, said.

Detectives report that Baez-Rivera told them he was the girls basketball coach from Willimantic and he had been in an argument with the victim following a game at the Horace Porter School in Columbia on Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Windham interim town manager wrote in part:

“While we are still sorting through the situation, my understanding is that Mr. Baez-Rivera has been dismissed from participating in, and barred from attending, any Town of Windham Recreation Department events and programs.”

The person who was hit had non-life threatening injuries.

“It's really not worth it to do all that. I mean, even if it's about a game, it's not worth it. That's really, really upsetting to watch actually,” Ruba Bouzan, of Storrs, said.

Police say Baez-Rivera told them he took off after the crash because he was concerned about the safety of himself and the kids in his car as people chased after them.

Community members say they expect more, especially from a youth coach.

“Not out of temper and stuff like that. Calm and collective. That’s not good at all,” Ferrer said.

The town said it always looks to vet and conduct background checks for those who take part in its programs.

They’re investigating if that was the case for Baez-Rivera.