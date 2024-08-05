Tracking Hurricane Debby: Here's how it could impact New England

This week remains unsettled here in New England with rounds of showers or storms. We start off the week hot on Monday, then cool to the 70s by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 7 a.m. Monday along the Florida Big Bend, almost one year after Idalia made landfall there as a Category 3 (Aug. 30, 2023). Rainfall totals have exceeded a foot in some areas around Tampa Bay and Sarasota, Florida, with lots of flooding ongoing. Spin up tornadoes are also a concern, as well as more heavy rain and storm surge from Florida to the Carolinas.

The storm is expected to slowly head into Georgia or South Carolina and stall or meander around there through the end of the week.

Severe thunderstorms possible in Massachusetts

On Monday, a cold front slowly sinks southeast across northern New England and will bring scattered severe storms, with lightning and heavy rainfall. The rain should stay north of the Mass. Pike through Monday night.

Any severe storm could produce damaging wind or hail. The rain threat is most concerning, though, with 0.5-1.5 inches of rain possible. Southern New England remains mostly dry, hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. And the sky remains hazy with wildfire smoke. Once again this creates poorer air quality until Tuesday.

The cold front seems to sink offshore to our south, but it’s close enough that we keep some showers around Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs cool to the 70s, with lowering humidity through midweek.

Thursday will be dry, with highs in the low 80s and comfy air.

When will Debby impact Massachusetts?

By Friday, Debby should start to move into the mid-Atlantic, and will at least enhance our rainfall Friday through Sunday. With that, we may see 2-6 inches of rain. However, we are still uncertain on how strong Debby’s remnants will be by this time and the exact track. Stay tuned!