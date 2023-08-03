Tracking storms coming to New England on Friday

A lot on our plate as we round third base and head for the weekend. There’s bouts of heavy rain on tap for Friday, the return of the humidity and the push to clear out the clouds for the weekend. (The latter seems like a done deal, for what it’s worth.)

Thursday, we’ll see the clouds start to move in. It may not be so clear cut with a plume of smoke wafting overhead. Yes, the nemesis of the summer of 2023 is back for a brief visit. While not ground level (and a threat to low-level air quality), the smoke will create the brownish haze we’ve (sadly) become accustomed to this year. The greatest threat for a passing shower or storm would be from northern Massachusetts to southern New Hampshire late in the day or evening. The rest of the area will remain dry.

The first showers – albeit weak – could sneak through very early in the morning Friday, but many will come away dry through at least midday. Thereafter, storms will form in the warm, humid air. While the indicators for severe weather are low or negligible, there could be some heavy rain in any storms. Gusts of wind are also possible, but likely to remain below severe weather thresholds.

Just as quickly as this system moves in, it moves out. Saturday may start a little gray in eastern Massachusetts, but the Sun quickly takes hold and the temps recover to the upper 70s. Less humid air is expected for Sunday with highs nearing 80. Not a bad turnaround after a wet Friday.

Enjoy the day!