Tractor Trailer Brings Down Utility Pole in Wilmington

A tractor trailer brought down a utility pole around midnight in Wilmington, Massachusetts, prompting police to close the street to traffic for several hours Friday morning.

Wilmington police said on Twitter that the tractor trailer took down a utility pole and wires on West Street, resulting in the closure of West Street between Lowell Street and the Woodbriar Nursing Home.

A tractor trailer unit took down a utility pole & wires on West Street by Lowell Street. West Street is closed between Lowell Street & Woodbriar Nursing Home. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/4XWDpwSWfG — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) July 10, 2020

The truck was moved just after 4:30 a.m., at which time West Street reopened to one lane of traffic, police said.

The scene was cleared by 6 a.m.