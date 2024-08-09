Maine

Tractor-trailer carrying windmill blade collides with railroad bridge in Maine

Route 1 in the area was temporarily shut down so the scene could be cleared

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A tractor-trailer carrying a windmill blade collided with a railroad bridge in coastal Maine early Friday morning, leading to delays while crews worked to clear the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., Maine State Police said the tractor-trailer, which was bringing a windmill blade to Columbia, collided with the railroad bridge that crosses over Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The collision caused both the tractor and trailer hauling the blade to overturn, temporarily shutting down Route 1.

No one was injured in the crash.

State police said crews will be working throughout Friday morning to upright the load and reload the windmill blade onto a new trailer to return it back to the port in Searsport.

No additional details were released.

