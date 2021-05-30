Local

Bourne

Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Highway in Bourne: MassDOT

By Alec Greaney

bourne tractor trailer crash

Serious injuries were reported from a crash involving a tractor trailer truck in Bourne, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 6A at Sandwich Rd., and closed traffic in both directions between the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge, the Massachusetts Department of Transporation reported around 6:15 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An aerial view of the scene showed the truck mostly off the road, with what appears to be a white car caught partially beneath it on one side.

Local

Boston College 51 mins ago

BC Wins 1st Women's Lacrosse Title as North Sets NCAA Goals Record

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 146 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths

The total number of vehicles involved in the crash is unclear.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BournecrashMassachusetts Department of Transportationtractor-trailerRoute 6A
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us