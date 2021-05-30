Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Highway in Bourne: MassDOT

Serious injuries were reported from a crash involving a tractor trailer truck in Bourne, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 6A at Sandwich Rd., and closed traffic in both directions between the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge, the Massachusetts Department of Transporation reported around 6:15 p.m.

An aerial view of the scene showed the truck mostly off the road, with what appears to be a white car caught partially beneath it on one side.

The total number of vehicles involved in the crash is unclear.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.