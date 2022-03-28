Slick Road Conditions Cause Crashes, Traffic During Morning Commute

Winter weather created slippery road conditions and major traffic problems for the Monday morning commute. NBC10 Boston's weather team issued a First Alert Monday as snow bursts were expected to continue to slowly drift through the Boston Metro.

A tractor trailer crash involving several cars in Andover caused delays on I-495 southbound near I-93. Massachusetts State Police were on scene along with police departments from surrounding towns, including Lawrence. Only one lane was passable as of 6 a.m. The scene was clear by 6:30 a.m.

Several other crashes were causing traffic in the Andover area Monday morning. On the northbound side in the same area, there was a crash involving a spin-out and another on 93 north approaching Route 133. There was another crash coming down from Lawrence over by Marston Street.

There were also several crashes up and down the Everett Turnpike crossing the New Hampshire state line. There was another accident involving several cars on Route 3 south as well as a crash on 93 in Wilmington and another spin out on 128 approaching route 28.

There was a disabled at the Mass. Pike eastbound right at the Ted Williams Tunnel. On the expressway there as a crash by Freeport Street.