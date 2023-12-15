Saugus

Tractor-trailer crash on Route 1 in Saugus causing delays

There is no word yet on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

A tractor-trailer crash on Route 1 north in Saugus, Massachusetts, is causing traffic delays on Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Route 1 north near the Walnut Street exit.

The two left lanes are closed, and MassDOT is advising motorists to expect delays.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

