Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Home, Multiple Cars in Lynn

A tractor trailer crash damaged a neighborhood Tuesday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The Lynn Fire Department is on scene of the crash on Western Avenue. Fire officials confirmed that the tractor trailer hit a pole and took down wires, crashed into a few cars and hit a house.

Five people live in the home. No one was injured.

"It was pretty scary. It sounded like someone was trying to land a plane on Western Ave. and the entire house was shaking - just crazy noises," resident Jessica Demars said. "The power went out and we just grabbed all the kids, made sure everyone was OK and we got out."

#BREAKING - A tractor trailer hit several cars and a telephone pole before crashing into this house on Western Ave in Lynn, according to fire officials. Multiple agencies are working to clean up the street. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/UNrWbrKCJF — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) November 9, 2021

Demars said she spoke with the driver of the truck, who told her there was an animal in the road that caused the crash.

"When I opened the front door and there was no porch there, I just tried to yell for him to make sure he was OK. He seemed with it, he just couldn't hear me," Demars said. "I'm just thankful that we are are all OK. It could have been a lot worse because that's right where my bedroom is."

Demars was also able to save a family cat from the home.

No further information was immediately available.