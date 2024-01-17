Tractor-trailer crashes on snowy Maine highway, cab lands on car

A tractor-trailer crashed on a snowy Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, on Wednesday morning, with the cab landing right on top of another car.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maine State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 north in the area of mile marker 17. Their initial investigation indicates that the tractor-trailer was driving north in the travel lane when it hit a patch of snow, lost control, struck a jersey barrier and bounced off and struck the median jersey barrier, causing the trailer to detach from the cab, blocking both lanes of traffic.

State police said the driver of a Honda Sonata was headed north in the passing lane when the cab of the tractor-trailer landed on the rear of her car, causing both the car and the cab to flip around and come to rest facing the wrong direction of travel.

The driver of the car was able to get out on her own, and she was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Her name was not released by police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 55-year-old Jerry Freeman, of Lakeport, New Hampshire, was not injured.

The tractor-trailer is registered to Xpress Natural Gas out of Montrose, Pennsylvania. The truck was hauling natural gas cylinders, which will now need to be offloaded from the vehicle.

The road is expected to remain closed until about 4 p.m., according to state police. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 17 in Yarmouth.