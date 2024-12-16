Maine

Tractor-trailer destroyed after catching fire while being towed on Maine Turnpike

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A tractor-trailer was destroyed when it caught fire while being transported by a tow truck on the Maine Turnpike early Monday morning.

State police said they responded to the Maine Turnpike northbound in Auburn around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer unit and tow truck fire. The tractor-trailer, a Kenworth, was being towed by a Peterbilt 567 tow truck owned by Flynn's Towing out of Juliustown, New Jersey, and driven by Bradley Miller.

For an unknown reason, the tractor-trailer's tire ignited, resulting in the entire vehicle catching fire. The tow truck was disengaged and sustained no damage.

Miller was uninjured.

The tractor-trailer cab was destroyed in the fire.

Turnpike traffic was limited to one lane northbound for several hours while crews cleaned up the area, but has since reopened.

