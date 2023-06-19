Tractor-trailer hits pickup truck, overturns on Everett Turnpike, causing significant delays

There were significant delays Monday on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck, and a subsequent diesel spill on the highway.

State police say troopers responded to the scene on the F.E. Everett Turnpike North in the area of mile marker 1.2 around 9:35 a.m. and found the two vehicles, with the tractor-trailer having overturned and come to a rest on its side in the median and partially in the left northbound lane.

According to police, Arthur Bettencourt, 67, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was driving a blue Peterbilt 367 Tractor pulling an empty Mac Trailer when he sideswiped a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck being driven by Thomas Ennion, 70, of Billerica, Mass.

Police did not say if either driver was injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators believe the crash happened after Ennion slowed down as he drove through a highway construction zone.

Bettencourt, who was behind Enninon's truck, was not able to sufficiently respond to the slowing traffic, police said. He attempted to change lanes, but he was unable to do so safely, which resulted in the tractor-trailer sideswiping the Chevy Colorado.

The impact caused the tractor and trailer to veer left, striking the cement jersey barrier and guardrail within the median before overturning onto its side.

The left lane along the Everett Turnpike northbound and southbound were shut down in the immediate aftermath of this incident resulting in significant traffic delays, police said. Lane closures remained in place for approximately four hours.

A subsequent diesel fuel leak from the tractor-trailer was handled by the Department of Environmental Services.

State police were also assisted on scene by Nashua police and fire departments, as well as the state department of transportation.

The primary factors in the crash appear to be Bettencourt's speed and following distance while within a highway construction zone, police said, but all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dashboard camera footage of the event is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at 603-227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.