Tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolls over on Maine Turnpike

A tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolled over on the Maine Turnpike early Wednesday morning.

Maine State Police said they responded to a crash on Interstate 95 north in New Gloucester around 3:30 a.m. Reports said that a tractor-trailer had left the highway and partially rolled over.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the truck lost control and struck the median guardrail before being redirected back off the road. The cab of the truck remained upright, but the trailer rolled onto its side.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The truck was fully loaded with oranges, and the state Department of Agriculture was contacted.

The truck, which is owned by DW Carrier Inc., of Fresno, California, sustained major damage in the crash, according to police. Due to Wednesday's freezing rain and the effort involved to unload and remove the truck, police have decided to remove the tractor-trailer at 9 a.m. Thursday, after the storm has moved out. The truck and trailer are off the road, and marker barrels have been set up indicating that it is there.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.