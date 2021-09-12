Tractor Trailer, Mini Van Crash in Auburn; At Least 1 Person Injured

At least one person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen and a mini van crashed in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Police said the two vehicles collided on Route 12 at Johnson Street, prompting one lane of Route 12 north to close. The closure was expected for several hours and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Auburn police said one person was taken to a local hospital. No details were provided on the person's injuries.

Images showed a mini van pinned up against a guardrail by the semi.

Route 12 at Johnson Street. Tractor trailer and mini van. One transported to hospital. Stay alert out there! pic.twitter.com/4u2JhsBvHr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) September 12, 2021

Massachusetts State Police were assisting on scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, though Auburn police reminded people on their Twitter account to "stay alert out there." An investigation is ongoing.