Local

traffic

Tractor Trailer Rollover Inside Ted Williams Tunnel Causes Delays

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect delays after a tractor trailer rollover crash

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts State Police

An overturned tractor trailer inside the Ted Williams Tunnel caused traffic delays in Boston on Tuesday morning.

The tractor trailer was heading westbound on Interstate 90 when it rolled over at the exit 135 on-ramp. The exit 135 on-ramp to Interstate 93 north and south is closed. The Congress Street ramp to I-93 north and south is also closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect delays. State police were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Massachusetts News

coronavirus 4 hours ago

When Will Baker Lift the Mass. School Mask Mandate?

Boston 4 hours ago

Wu, Outgoing BPS Superintendent to Discuss Resignation Tuesday

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

traffictransportationmassdotrollover crashTed Williams
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us