Tractor Trailer Rollover Inside Ted Williams Tunnel Causes Delays

An overturned tractor trailer inside the Ted Williams Tunnel caused traffic delays in Boston on Tuesday morning.

The tractor trailer was heading westbound on Interstate 90 when it rolled over at the exit 135 on-ramp. The exit 135 on-ramp to Interstate 93 north and south is closed. The Congress Street ramp to I-93 north and south is also closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said commuters should expect delays. State police were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Troopers on scene, D ramp from Ted William Tunnel to Rt 93, Boston, for rolled over truck. Ramp completely shut down. No access from the Pike WB to 93 north or south. Also no access to 93 north or south from the Seaport Congress St. ramp. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/MWVkoXPkAJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2022

In #Boston, TT rollover, I-90 WB in TWT at exit 135 on-ramp. Exit 135 on-ramp to I-93 N & S is closed, Congress St ramp to I-93 N & S also closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022