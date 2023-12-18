Tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass. Pike in Boston

The Mass. Department of Transportation said the rollover crash occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound near Exit 131, Cambridge Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike on a rainy Sunday night in Boston.

Two left lanes were closed following the crash.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It also wasn't clear if weather played a role in the wreck, as heavy rain and strong winds moved into the area late Sunday.

Elsewhere on I-90, there was another, unrelated incident later Sunday night. MassDOT said a wrong-way driver crash on I-90 westbound at Exit 135 resulted in injuries. Delays were to be expected with the right lane closed.

