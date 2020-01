A tractor-trailer rollover has temporarily closed Route 1 northbound Monday night in Revere, Massachusetts.

The tractor-trailer spilled cargo on the roadway after it rolled over around 9:15 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 60 at Copeland Circle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.