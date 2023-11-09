Tradesman plans to open in Boston's Kenmore Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of coffee shops--two of which double as dining and drinking spots--could be expanding to a fourth location.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Tradesman is planning to open in Kenmore Square, moving into the ground floor of a recently redeveloped building on Beacon Street. The notice indicates that this may just be a coffee shop, saying that the 760-square-foot space will have one room and include a takeout counter for coffee and pastries along with a prep area.

If approved, the new location of Tradesman will join a location on Batterymarch Street in downtown Boston that is a combination coffee shop/lounge, another location on Hood Park Drive in Charlestown that is a combination coffee shop/pizza bar, and one on Federal Street downtown that is solely a coffee shop.

The address for the proposed location of Tradesman in Kenmore Square is 648 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

