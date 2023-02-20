Local

Fall River

Traffic Backup on Braga Bridge in Fall River After Multi-Car Crash, Multiple People Injured

All lanes of Route 195 westbound along the Braga Bridge were closed following the crash, state police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple cars were involved in a crash Monday night on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Massachusetts, creating lengthy traffic backups.

Massachusetts State Police told NBC10 Boston that the crash involved injury, and first responders were en route to assist with "multiple injured patients." There was no immediate word on exactly how many people were injured, or to what extent. There was also no information on the cause of the crash.

All lanes of Route 195 westbound along the bridge were closed following the crash, state police said. Pictures from the scene showed a sea of red tail lights.

Aerial footage of the scene later appeared to show one lane had reopened, with traffic slowly getting by.

No other information was immediately available.

