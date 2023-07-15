Local

Stoughton

Traffic being diverted in Stoughton after Pleasant Street crash

Stoughton police said this is all a "giant grid," noting the detours are expected to last several hours Saturday night.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There are several traffic detours in place Saturday evening in Stoughton, Massachusetts, following a car crash on Pleasant Street.

Stoughton police released little information about the crash itself but said it occurred on Pleasant at Lincoln Street, and resulted in traffic being diverted in several locations, including:

  • All traffic coming from Stoughton Center on Pleasant Street has been sent to Prospect Street.​
  • Traffic on Lincoln Street coming from Washington Street has been detoured to Grove Street.​
  • Traffic on Lincoln Street coming from the YMCA will be detoured to Pleasant Street toward Central Street.​
  • Pleasant Street traffic from Central will be detoured to Lincoln Street toward Washington Street. ​

Police said this is all a "giant grid," noting the detours are expected to last several hours.

"Please don't go around the detours," they said.

Other details on the crash, including any injuries, were not immediately available.

