Traffic Delays in Lexington After Dump Truck Strikes Overpass

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An oversized dump truck struck a bridge Friday evening in Lexington, Massachusetts, creating traffic delays on a day where roadways are busier than usual.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirms the dump truck struck a bridge on Route 2 westbound over Waltham STreet.

The northbound direction of Waltham Street is closed with a detour onto Route 2 eastbound.

Crews are in the process of removed the truck. The bridge will be inspected after.

No other information was immediately available.

