Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston

Drivers should expect traffic impacts Monday near JFK Library and downtown Boston

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.

UMass Boston, which houses the library, was holding classes remotely Monday because of Biden's visit. Boston and state police have advised the public about traffic impacts near the JFK Library in Dorchester and in downtown Boston Monday.

"The BPD advises all Boston residents and visitors to plan accordingly for any traffic disruptions from these events," Boston police said Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police noted Monday morning that detours may be in effect, as well as bus delays.

President Joe Biden is set to announce on Monday a push to develop the nation's biotechnology and biomanufacturing capabilities at a speech in Boston, one of the country's major biotech hubs.

The Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that Biden will create is aimed at ensuring the ingredients that pharmaceutical and other biotech companies use are made in the United States, according to the White House. Biden will also announce the first leader of the biomedical innovation-focused agency he created earlier this year.

The speech, elaborating on the cancer "moonshot" announced in the Obama-Biden administration, will take place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library exactly 60 years after President Kennedy announced that the United States planned to put a man on the moon.

